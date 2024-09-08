Artists protest on streets

The artists from Serampore Betarbani, mostly from the Hooghly district, stepped out on the roads on Saturday condemning the brutal rape and murder of the lady doctor at R G Kar hospital and demanding faster justice.

The director of Serampore Betarbani, Dr Pradeep Das, who is also the president of IMA Serampore branch, said the heinous crime have shaken the entire society. A sense of insecurity prevails in the minds of women who go out for work. We demand that capital punishment is the only way to instil confidence among the common people.

The Serampore Betarbani media is a media organization, which releases short cine plays, documentary short films, based on social evils. Their plays have bagged state and national-level recognition.

