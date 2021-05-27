With districts in the coastal belt of Bengal inundated following the landfall of cyclone Yaas, the Indian Armed Forces have swung into action in discharging relief operations, rescuing stranded people in the flooded areas. Kolkata though remained largely unscathed by the cyclone, districts such as Midnapore (east), bore the brunt of the severe storm that led to the ingress of seawater that swallowed towns and villages, leaving hundreds homeless.

The Indian Army’s Eastern Command headquarters, which is spearheading the relief operations, deployed army columns in the affected areas like Digha in Midnapore (east) that went underwater. The defence spokesperson shared that marooned persons are being evacuated while teams are also working in Orphuli, Howrah.

Villagers are being rescued from Talgachi village that is 9 kms from Digha. An Indian Coast Guard (ICG) hovercraft with state government officials has been deployed for the rescue of the local population from islands near Haldia. Two inflatable boats with rescue gear and divers have been dispatched to Contai/Digha area to augment rescue efforts in these areas.

In addition, teams have been kept on standby in ICG’s ashore units for providing assistance at other locations. Further, three ICG ships along with onboard helicopters that were already on an operational mission in the Bay of Bengal, have been diverted to coastal areas of both states to assess the situation in the area and render appropriate assistance to any mariner in distress. They will be joined by two more ships to augment the efforts at sea.

The Dornier aircraft will be carrying out an aerial recce of the affected areas after weather improves. ICG’s remote operating stations are keeping a watch in the Bay of Bengal. Meanwhile, the Eastern Air Command of the Indian Air Force has mobilized its assets for quick response due to the damage and destruction. All rescue and relief operations are being coordinated with the state government while a task force has been set up to monitor and synergize the efforts, in addition to coordinating with all agencies.