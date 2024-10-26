Arambagh sub-division suffers, temporary houses flattened

Cyclone Dana in Hooghly district, accompanied by incessant rains, has made a remarkable impact. Arambagh sub-division, which lies adjacent to Midnapore has been badly affected.

Very heavy downpour has kept people indoors with most of the municipal wards being knee-deep in water. Roadways communication has come to a standstill and attendance in government offices and private establishments was thin.

In the rural areas, most of the electric poles were affected by the impact of the cyclone. At Khanakul, Ghoshpur port area, broken tree branches blocked roads at different places. At Goghat Searaanchal, Bamagram a semi-kutcha house was completely destroyed by a tree, which fell over it by the impact of the cyclone. The local administration assured to provide every-possible assistance to the affected family.

At Pandua, Simlagarh, Bitasin gram panchayat, the semi-kuccha house of Amit Bandyopadhyay was damaged by a big tree, which fell on it. The Pandua SDO has taken all possible steps to provide shelter, food and other necessities to the homeless family in distress.

The farmers of Arambagh sub-division are the most affected. Standing paddy crops in thousands of hectares have been flattened. Vast agricultural land lay inundated, the paddy crops have been lost as well as all the winter vegetables are under water.

The Hooghly zilla krishi adhikari Mritunjay Mardana said, the paddy cultivation covers 1.87 lakh hectares of agricultural area, after the rain stops the loss assessment will be done.