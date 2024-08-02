Arambagh, Serampore MPs speak about held-up railway projects

The newly-elected Arambagh MP Mitali Bag in her maiden speech in the Parliament drew attention of the Speaker towards long held up railway projects in Arambagh and the need for more railway communication between places of historic importance.

Serampore MP Kalyan Banerjee upheld the importance of required railway connectivity between Dankuni and Furfura Sharif.

The Arambagh MP, Mitali Bag drawing the attention of the speaker said the railway projects connecting Tarakeswar- Bishnupur, Dankuni-Furfura Sharif needs urgent attention towards its completion. She demanded railway connectivity between Khanakul, the birth place of great social reformer Raja Rammohan Roy and Birsingha; between Panskura, the birthplace of Iswarchandra Vidyasagar, also a great social reformer and writer of Barna Parichay and Arambagh-Burdwan.

The Arambagh MP complained that some of the regular local trains from Howrah towards suburban towns are quite often cancelled. The local trains are never punctual. The suburban town stations lack drinking water facilities and lack of ladies toilets.

The Arambagh MP also expressed her great concern over the frequent railway accidents taking place and demanded prompt implementation of anti-collision devices (Kavach) to re-instill the lost confidence among railway passengers.

The Arambagh MP in her maiden speech in Bengali appeared quite confident in representing her Arambagh constituency.

Serampore MP Kalyan Banerjee, drawing the attention of the Speaker said, the railway project initiated by the then railway minister Mamata Banerjee, including connectivity between Dankuni-Furfura Sharif still remains held up.