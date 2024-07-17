Arambagh MP’s initiative to sell potatoes at subsidized rates

Potato items with a plate of rice is considered as a frugal meal in Bengal but in recent times the abnormal hike in the prices of potatoes have made it dearer. Potatoes, which were usually available within Rs 26 per kg, are now available at 35-40 Rs per kg, even though the prices of green vegetables have shot up beyond the reach of the common people.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has taken a serious note of the abnormal hike in the prices of potatoes and vegetables.

The Arambagh MP Mitali Bag, following instructions of chief minister, today in a joint venture with the Goghat II Progotoshil Aloo Babsayi Samiti, set up a potato stall at Goghat Kamarpukur from where good quality potatoes were made available at subsidized rate of Rs 26 per kg.

The local people from nearby areas hailed the step by the MP. Large number of people availed the benefit of having low cost potatoes.

The Arambagh MP said, “Chief minister is highly concerned over the abnormal hike in the prices of potatoes and green vegetables. Today, we made available potatoes at a very low price. The Goghat II Progotoshil Aloo Babsayi Samiti has come forward to provide potatoes at a subsidized rate of Rs 26 per kg. I thank them for their benevolent approach. The stall will remain open from 9 am to 11 am everyday.”