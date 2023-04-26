App to check status of land

People for unbridled sale or purchase of a parcel of land and the likely mutation of land if any, under the aegis of the East Kolkata Wetland Management Authority, beware! An app from the West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) from now on, will let them be aware of the reality check regarding the current status of land and on whether it would be appropriate for them to go as they desire.

Minister for environment Manas Bhuniya, while talking to news persons regarding a slew of measures by PCB said that the board had introduced an app to sensitize people about the current status of land under the aegis of East Kolkata Wetland Management Authority to put what he called a check on alleged unbridled purchase or sale of land from there.

Asked to comment on how the app would work, the minister said that once the people had the opportunity to see for themselves regarding the status of land at IG registration office, they will have an opportunity to have a reality check as the data regarding the land would be uploaded there to decide for themselves.

The minister said the much-vaunted “trans boundary wall” of trees act as a deterrent against pollution. Sapling plantation is set to resume in June along a 370- km stretch from Jhargram to Birbhum. Bhuniya also said that efforts are underway at the behest of PCB to introduce smokeless chullah free to rural people.

The minister said that along with smokeless chullahas, solar induction plates would also be on offer, for which five districts had been identified, Sunderbans, Birbhum, Bankura, Purulia and Murshidabad