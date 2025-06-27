Antibiotics overuse in livestock production causing resistance in humans: Experts

Rampant and irrational use of antibiotics in livestock production, including poultry birds, domestic animals and fish triggers resistance of antibiotics in human beings. The use and misuse of these compounds has led to the development and dissemination of antimicrobial drug resistance, which is currently a serious global public health concern.

These expressions came from the prominent medical experts like Dr Sukumar Mukherjee, Prof (Dr) Soumita Ghosh, Dr Apurba Kumar Mukherjee, Prof (Dr) Pradip Kumar Mitra, former director of medical education (DME), Prof (Dr) Anjan Adhikari, medical super cum vice principal (MSVP) Medical College and Hospital, and other specialists in mental health, geriatric diseases and women empowerment in a programme HOPECON’25 on medical education and comprehensive care organised by Kolkata Nurture Foundation with UNI Edu Health and Valmiki in the city on Thursday.

While expressing serious concerns with rising issues starting from antibiotics resistance in humans, geriatric ailments, mental health, healthcare at affordable charges and changing scenario in global medical treatment system Dr Mukherjee, general medicine expert, said, “Multidrug-resistant bacteria are on the rise, being responsible for serious infections in humans and animals; hence, the goal of this initiative HOPECON’25 is to discuss the issues like consequences of antimicrobial drug resistance in humans owing to irrational use of antibiotics in livestock.”

“Considering the seriousness of drug-resistant antibiotics, the WHO has also pressed an alarm bell across the world on the matter. It has released a guideline ‘AWARE Book’ outlining protocols on antibiotics therapy. More scientific data are also coming out throwing lights on use and misuse of antibiotics.”

Interestingly, West Bengal is the highest user of antibiotics drugs as compared with other states and Union Territories (UTs) in the country, according to the state health department sources at Swasthya Bhavan.

HOPECON’25 will hold a two day-long conference on medical science research, education, clinics, academics in different sessions from 27 June in the city.

“The conference will throw light on different aspects of medical science, research, treatment, medical education courses and skill development guides for young aspiring doctors. More than 1000 researchers, experts and physicians of national reputation in medical fraternity will participate to share their views in 57 sections starting from general medicine, cardiology, cardio thoracic, endocrinology, surgeries etc,” said Dr Payodhi Dhar, founder and president of Kolkata Nurture Foundation and HOPECON.