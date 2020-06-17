Hundreds of people on Wednesday staged protests in different parts of north Bengal districts demanding justice for Indian Army jawans who were killed during the Indo-Chinese face off in Ladakh.

Disgruntled residents also asked people to boycott Chinese products in protest of the violent attacks by the Chinese army along the borders.

The protests took place in various pockets of Cooch Behar district and Siliguri where hundreds of people marched with posters and placards that read anti-China slogans. They also burnt the effigies of Chinese president Xi Jinping.

The rallies were organised by different political parties including the Congress.

Senior state Congress leader and Lok Sabha member from Murshidabad’s Bergampore constituency Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also demanded justice for the jawans who were killed in the attack.

“The entire country is shocked and agitated over the heinous attack by the Chinese army. Our martyrs blood will not go in vain. We need to respond the enemy by the language they understand,” Chowdhury said, adding that the country is now mourning for martyrs.

Two Indian Army jawans Rajesh Oraon and Bipul Roy killed in the Indo-Chinese face off in Ladakh were from West Bengal’s Birbhum and Alipurduar district.