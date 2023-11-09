Another ED notice to Abhishek

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has served notice on Trinamul Congress national general secretary and asked him to visit its office tomorrow. Trinamul Congress sources said Mr Banerjee will visit the ED office as per schedule. The notice was sent on Tuesday when Mr Banerjee was celebrating his birthday.

In May the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had sent notice to him. When Mr Banerjee was taking part in Nabojoar Yatra he was served notice by the ED. Mr Banerjee suspended the yatra for a day and visited the ED office. His parents were interrogated too by the central agency.

On 13 September, the ED had again sent a notice. Mr Banerjee did not go to the ED office expressing his inability to visit due to his prior political programme. Coming down heavily on the ED, veteran Trinamul leader Dr Shashi Panja said, “This is nothing but political vendetta by the BJP. It has become a regular practice of the saffron party to send ED notices to the opposition leaders while its party members involved in rampant corruption were spared.”

Partha Bhawmik, state minister and Trinamul spokesperson, said, “It is an attempt to scare Trinamul. Abhishek Banerjee had submitted all the documents, which the ED had asked.

But despite that a notice has been served just to harass him. As Trinamul Congress is going to launch a bigger movement and party’s chairperson Mamata Banerjee is going to meet party leaders on 23 November and to instruct them how the movement would be conducted, ED at the behest of BJP is trying to scare Mr Banerjee and Trinamul Congress.”