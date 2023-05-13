Another death in Burdwan pool raises eyebrows

Yet another mysterious drowning death at the same swimmer’s club in Burdwan town in the midst of a CBI inquiry has sparked off sensation in the town since yesterday. The police, based on the complaints of the victim’s family, have initiated a probe against causing death by negligence under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code. Kaif Mondal (19) of Krishnapur, started his routine swimming practice for the day at 7.15 am.

He passed away shortly after. The family members of the deceased said, “We received a phone call that Kaif wasn’t feeling well and were asked to rush to the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital.” Sheikh Zakir Hossen, kin of the deceased said, “On reaching the hospital, we were told by the authorities that Kaif was no more and nobody from the club was there.”

He alleged, adding, “The physicians at the hospital’s emergency unit were also confused over the death as they couldn’t find water in the deceased’s stomach, which is a common symptom in case of drowning death.” On 2 September, 2012, a 21- year-old youth, Ramen Samanta of Anandapally, was also found suspiciously dead beside the club’s pool.

The Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI probe on the death based on the complaints of his father, Debkumar Samanta, who had come to know of the murder conspiracy of two of his friends, Ashis Bhagat and Kaushik Roy, in 2009. Prior to Ramen’s death, another teenage boy had drowned in the same swimming pool and a case was lodged against negligence of the authority in 2009. Raj Singh Bhutoria, a resident of the town, in 2020 had submitted a complaint to the chief minister against the wrongful operation of the swimmer’s club. Saugata Haldar, joint secretary of the club, said, “As we were told by the trainers, Kaif’s mouth was frothing and he’d complained about some physical discomfort.” Had the boy been complaining about physical difficulties, why did his trainers allow him to continue?” asked the police.