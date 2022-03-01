Anis Khan’s body exhumed for second autopsy

With the supervision of a district judge, second postmortem of the deceased 28 year-old student leader Anis Khan was conducted today at the SSKM Hospital amidst tight security.

His body was exhumed from the burial ground close to his Sarada Dakshmin Khan village in the Amta area in presence of the members of the special investigation team (SIT), government officials, district judge, his family members and lawyers and brought to the morgue with strong security arrangement through a traffic-jam-free green corridor this afternoon.

The High Court on Thursday directed to conduct second post-mortem of Anish under the supervision of a district judge. The first postmortem was done after his death on 18 February. But his bereaved family members were extremely worried about the post-mortem process done at the state-run Uluberia sub- divisional hospital morgue.

Today, at SSKM Hospital three autopsy surgeons performed the post-mortem examination to know the exact cause of his death. Senior members like Meeraj Khalid, DIG of the state criminal investigation department (CID) of the SIT probing the alleged mysterious murder of Anis and his family members were also present during the autopsy process at the SSKM Hospital morgue.

A senior forensic state medicine (FSM) expert said that the autopsy test would reveal whether he had sustained any internal injury apart from his external injuries. It would also help the SIT members know about the seriousness of his internal injury or injuries to explore exact cause of his death.

Anish was killed on February 18, when four persons including three civic volunteers barged into his village house and of them wearing police uniform put a gun on his father Salem Khan’s head. They flung the student leader off his third storey.