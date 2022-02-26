Anis’ father joins identification parade

After decks being cleared by the Calcutta High Court yesterday on the continuation of the state-appointed SIT (Special Investigation Team) for an investigation into the Anis Khan murder case, the father of the deceased, Salem Khan along with his lawyer visited the Uluberia correctional home for the much-awaited TI (test identification) parade to identify the accused cops.

Home guard Kashinath Bera and civic volunteer Pritam Bhattacharya of the Amta Police Station were lodged in Uluberia Jail after being remanded to 14-day judicial custody by a court following the SIT prayer. Salem Khan, who yesterday got his statements recorded by the SIT, chose to ride to the Uluberia Jail in his lawyer’s car instead of being accompanied with SIT members, who had to wait at his Sarada South Khan Para residence at Amta for about an hour till his lawyer arrived.

Salem Khan again demanded a CBI investigation. He also demanded the arrest of two other police personnel, who were in police uniform and had held him at gunpoint on the fateful night, before three others, who were in civil dress, went upstairs with Anis.

Expressing his ire, he said, “Why the cop, who was in uniform and had pointed the gun at me, still not arrested? He should have been arrested first. I can identify him.” Meanwhile, protests continued to spill out onto the streets surrounding the murder of Anis even today.

While CPM’s students and youth wing, SFI and DYFI continued to stage protests and courted arrests at Rashbehari intersection, Congress activists too staged demonstrations at Nonapukur. Earlier, the officer-in-charge of Amta PS, Debabrata Chakraborty, who was under the lens for his alleged role into the death, was sent on indefinite leave and was replaced by Kinkar Mondal, the officer-in-charge of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rural Howrah police as OC of Amta PS.