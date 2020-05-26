The cyclone Amphan which left a trail of devastation has also led to a spurt in the prices of vegetables, both in the city and in the districts. The cyclone that made a landfall with severe wind speed and incessant rainfall has submerged agricultural fields in districts like the North and South 24 Parganas.

The supplies and prices of most vegetables have shot up by 20 to 30 per cent and is expected to rise further, as per the apprehensions of vendors. The supply hubs in North and South 24 Parganas districts have been hit because of the extensive damages to the crop fields.

“Around 90 per cent of its vegetable produce in Basirhat sub-divison have been destroyed after being submerged in rainwater as the Cyclone Amphan breached hundreds of river embankments,” West Bengal Vendors Association president Kamal Dey said.

Hingalgunj, Hasnabad, Minakhan, Sandeshkhali I and II which were destroyed fall under Basirhat sub-division that spreads over 1,777 square km.

Farmers of Singur too reported 80 per cent vegetable crop loss in the cyclone. Meanwhile, poultry meat sellers have hiked prices and selling at Rs 235 to Rs 250 a kg.The poultry meat sellers increased price by 150 per cent.

The state government has a free crop insurance for farmers .

West Bengal had introduced Bangla Fasal Bima Yojana in June 2019 kharif season and stopped implementing Centre’s Padhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. The state government had announced the crop insurance scheme in collaboration with the Agriculture Insurance Company of India (AIC).

The crop insurance scheme is free of cost for the farmers since the government pays the full premium.