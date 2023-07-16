Amit Shah’s visit in Aug to focus on poll violence

Union home minister Amit Shah is slated to visit Bengal to assess the situation regarding the violence during the panchayat polls, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president and MP Sukanta Majumder today. Sukanta Majumder stated that the Union home minister is scheduled to visit the state next month. “Union home minister is closely monitoring the situation here. He wants to prevent any further loss of lives in the state,” said Mr Majumder, who returned to Kolkata after a meeting with Mr Shah yesterday.

He also mentioned that even after the elections, there are central forces present in Bengal. “Union home minister Amit Shah wants to ensure that more violence and loss of life could have been prevented. His upcoming visit holds great relevance for the people of Bengal. The BJP has sent a factfinding team to the state to investigate the poll violence, and the report has been submitted to the party’s national president, JP Nadda. The BJP is addressing various troubled areas,” he added. Sukanta Majumder also highlighted that Union home minister Amit Shah is actively involved in this effort. In a previous tweet, Mr Shah had stated: “Even the bloodcurdling violence in Bengal could not stop the BJP from achieving a stellar performance in the panchayat election.

The BJP nearly doubled its seat tally from the previous election, indicating a significant rise in the trust placed by the people.” Meanwhile, BJP MP Soumitra Khan wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, demanding the dismissal of Trinamul Congress MP and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee from his MP post for criticizing the court. Soumitra Khan alleged that Abhishek had attacked the country’s constitution. “Abhishek’s comments about the judiciary are highly insulting.

Therefore, I demand that Abhishek’s candidacy be dismissed. According to the constitution, we cannot go against the judiciary. The remarks made by the Diamond Harbour MP are an insult to the judiciary and the constitution. Abhishek Banerjee should be dismissed as an MP, and appropriate action should be taken.”