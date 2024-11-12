Logo

# Bengal

Amid happiness ranking, Sikkim CM urges focus on rising suicide rates

Despite Sikkim ranking 2nd in the North East and 5th nationwide in the happiness index, chief minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay expressed concern over the state’s suicide rates

SNS | Kolkata | November 12, 2024 7:47 am

Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay (Photo:Facebook)

Despite Sikkim ranking 2nd in the North East and 5th nationwide in the happiness index, chief minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay expressed concern over the state’s suicide rates, emphasising that the government is actively addressing this issue through various departments.

CM Tamang urged the youth to focus on self-reflection, understanding their life’s purpose, and channelling their energy into productive and positive actions. “A day will come when we won’t have to send a single child to any rehabilitation centre,” he added.

The chief minister concluded by highlighting 2025 as a milestone year when Sikkim will celebrate its 50th anniversary of statehood. He praised the state’s progress in healthcare and education, stressing the importance of public participation and collaboration in implementing government policies, and encouraged collective efforts for continued progress.

CM Tamang participated in the ‘Spiritual Empowerment for a Clean and Healthy Society’ programme organised by the Brahma Kumaris in Gangtok in association with the Social Service Wing of the Rajyoga Education Research Foundation (RERF) at Manan Kendra yesterday. In his address, CM thanked the Brahma Kumaris and the Social Service Wing, recognising their valuable contribution. He noted that the Brahma Kumaris represent not a religion but a guiding philosophy, or “dharma,” that one can adopt as a way of life.

The programme included an introduction by BK Asha, Delhi zonal coordinator, on the history of the Brahma Kumaris, and a talk by BK Avatar, national coordinator from Mt. Abu, on the Social Service Wing’s initiatives. A pledge was led by BK Birendra from the headquarters, followed by blessings from zonal coordinator BK Vandana, and an inspirational message from BK Sonam from Brahma Kumaris, Sikkim.

