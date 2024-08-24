AMC decides to repair roads before Puja

In the board meeting of Asansol Municipal Corporation (AMC) it has been decided that all the bad patches of roads and potholes will be repaired in the town before the Durga Puja.

Amarnath Chatterjee, chairman of AMC presided over the board meeting and was informed about the repairing of roads by the civic body.

Due to incessant rainfall in the past one month the conditions of the roads are in very bad state and local people have been facing problems and almost everyday vehicles were getting damaged and accidents were taking place.

All the councillors of the ruling party have also demanded that the roads should be repaired before the festive season begins.

It has also been decided that the tap water connection in every household, under the AMC area will be completed by April next year.

Some taps have been damaged due to flood-like situations in areas that will also be repaired soon.

It is to be mentioned that due to the ongoing construction of the WBSEDCL of laying of underground cables in Asansol city, which is a World Bank-funded project, most of the roads have been in bad shape and need to be urgently repaired with concrete as the situation worsens during the monsoon season.

Infiltration gallery will be set up in Kalajharia, Dihika, Bhutabari of the pump houses of Asansol Municipal Corporation in River Damodar.

The civic body mayor Bidhan Upadhyay, deputy mayors, Wasimul Haque and Abhijit Ghatak and all 10 borough chairmen and councillors were present in the meeting.

It has also been decided to regularly clear the solid waste disposal and stagnant water in each of the 106 wards under the corporation to prevent further outbreak of dengue in the region.