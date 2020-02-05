Kolkata Traffic Police is coming up with an alternative route plan to ease the movement of vehicular traffic around Tallah bridge days before the secondary examinations begin. As 20 Madhyamik and 11 Higher Secondary examination centres are located in the area coming under the responsibility of Shyambazar traffic guard, the police will decide on alternative diversion plans so that the examinees do not face any trouble in reaching their examinations centres within time.

“The traffic department will announce the new plans two to three days before the secondary examination commences. We will have to chalk out the plans to ease the traffic movement for the convenience of Madhyamik examinees. We had faced huge problem in handling the traffic movement on Saturday when the demolition of the bridge started as many motorists were not aware of the route diversions. But traffic movement was largely smooth on Sunday and Monday except for a few glitches.

Signages and banners displaying the new route map have also been put up at important crossings,” said DC (traffic) Rupesh Kumar. A team of senior police officers including Special Commissioner Jawed Shamim assessed the traffic condition on Monday afternoon. More than 100 traffic sergeants and civic volunteers have been deployed on the roads through which traffic movement is being diverted after the shutdown of Tallah bridge.

However, local residents complained of crawling traffic movement on Cossipore Road, R. G. Kar Road and Chitpore Lockgate flyover on Monday. Demand for a foot overbridge is reportedly growing among the locals.