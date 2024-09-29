Allegations of extortion using Abhishek Banerjee’s name

A police complaint has been filed at Shakespeare Sarani police station against an officer on special duty (OSD) of Mayor Firhad Hakim for his alleged extortion lodged by an official from MP Abhishek Banerjee’s Camac Street office.

Police sources said that there are allegations of extorting large sums of money from the market using the name of Abhishek Banerjee, the national general secretary of the Trinamul Congress. The accusation is against Kalicharan Banerjee, the OSD to Mayor Firhad Hakim. The complainant filed the complaint after several persons allegedly sent letters to Camac Street office regarding extortions. However, the mayor stated, “I have never heard such an allegation before. If there was a complaint, it should have been brought to me, and I would have investigated. I am unaware of the matter. If someone is accused baselessly, how can I remove them?” This issue has sparked significant political debate.

Political analysts suggest that this matter is well-known within the Trinamul Congress. While both Abhishek Banerjee and Firhad Hakim share the same political ideology, there have been multiple instances of differences in opinion between them. It is notable that an official from Abhishek’s office, who oversees important documentation like the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, has filed the complaint against Firhad Hakim’s OSD, Kalicharan.

