Five vehicles have started services in Alipurduar district to collect throat swab samples for Covid-19 tests. Two vehicles were inaugurated today, while the other three mobile vans have already started work earlier this week, it is learnt.

Sources said that two health staff wearing the personal protection equipment (PPE) and taking other precautionary measures will go about in different places in the van and collect the samples from people around.

“While one health staff will help people give their swab from outside the van, another health staff will collect the samples from inside the van,” sources said, adding, “The health staff will disinfect their hand gloves and other materials in the van itself.”

District health official sources said that one van has the capacity to collect 100 samples a day, but that it will now collect the same as per the needs in particular areas.

“Five mobile vans have been pressed into service to collect throat swab samples in Alipurduar district. This will help increase the number of Covid-19 tests in the district. We are using this service as per the needs now,” said the Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health in Alipurduar, Dr Subarna Goswami.

It is learnt that 149 swab samples have been collected in Alipurduar district till 27 April and sent for tests in the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri, while the results of the 75 tests conducted so far were negative. Meanwhile, questions are being raised from several quarters on the fewer Covid- 19 tests in Alipurduar district, which has a population of over 10 lakh.