Airport officials meet home secretary, discuss air safety measures

A high-level meeting of the Aerodrome Environment Management Committee (AEMC) was held today at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport to address environmental risks affecting flight safety, especially incidents of bird strike.

Chaired by Ms Nandhini Chakraborty, principal secretary home department, the meeting focused on mitigating bird strikes, laser light hazards, and other threats to safe aircraft operations. Airport director PR Beuria informed attendees that NSCBI Airport, currently the fifth busiest in India, handles over 400 daily aircraft movements and is fully equipped for wide-body Code-E aircraft. He emphasised that ensuring the safety of aircraft remains a top priority. Key issues discussed included the need for better waste management in nearby municipal areas to reduce bird activity.

Advertisement

Municipal officials committed to increasing garbage clearance frequency and closing open vats. The eviction of unauthorised fish and meat shops was also highlighted as a preventive step. A specialised agency’s bird study data was shared with stakeholders, showing a decline in bird strikes. However, Ms Chakraborty, urged continuation and enhancement of preventive measures to reach zero bird incidents. Other concerns included the removal of tall trees and physical obstacles, cleaning of drains around the airport to prevent waterlogging, and the serious risks posed by laser beam interference. Officials were instructed to strictly enforce DGCA guidelines and restrict unauthorized laser use and drone activity near the airport. The meeting concluded, reaffirming the commitment to a coordinated approach to ensure air safety and secure airport operations.

Advertisement