Air traffic controllers meet to discuss potential threats

In a bid to enhance aviation safety and efficiency, a sensitization session on Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Radio Frequency Interference was conducted for air traffic controllers of the Eastern Region and Kolkata Airport today.

The session, coordinated by Mahua B Adhikary, general manager (Air Traffic Management)-Eastern Region, aimed to educate controllers on the potential risks of GNSS jamming and spoofing, which can compromise aircraft navigation and ATC operations. A senior official said that spoofing, in the context of aviation, refers to the deliberate manipulation of signals or data to deceive aircraft navigation systems. Unlike traditional hacking methods that aim to gain unauthorized access or disrupt operations, spoofing involves the creation of false signals that mimic legitimate navigation data.

With India increasingly relying on GNSS for performance-based navigation and automatic dependent surveillance, the need for vigilance against interference has become crucial. Spoofing, which can trick aircraft into transmitting incorrect positions, poses a significant threat to flight safety. By sensitizing controllers to these risks, the session empowered them to identify and manage situations arising from GNSS interference, ensuring the continued safety and efficiency of air traffic operations in the region. Yesterday Kolkata airport hosted a crucial meeting on Air Traffic Control coordination. The significant meeting was held at the regional headquarter – eastern region, Kolkata, to finalize a letter of agreement between six major airports, including Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Shamsabad, Jagdalpur, and Jepore.

Advertisement

The meeting, led by regional executive director Nivedita Dubey and coordinated by Mahua B Adhikary, general manager (Air Traffic Management)-eastern region, aimed to enhance air traffic control coordination procedures in the airspace around Jagdalpur airport. The meeting brought together delegates from concerned stations across three regions, who engaged in discussions and finalized the letter of agreement. This milestone marked a crucial step towards establishing an Approach Control Unit at Jagdalpur airport, enabling flights to operate safely during low visibility conditions and reducing disruptions. The agreement is expected to enhance air traffic management efficiency and safety in the region, with Kolkata playing a key role in facilitating this development. The establishment of the Approach Control Unit at Jagdalpur Airport will be a significant achievement, benefiting air travellers and the aviation industry as a whole.