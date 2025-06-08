Air evacuation from Chaten concludes, relief efforts continue

The coordinated air evacuation operation from Chaten concluded on Saturday morning with the final sortie of MI-17 helicopters transporting army personnel to Pakyong Greenfield Airport, officials from the information and public relations (IPR) department confirmed.

A total of 76 army personnel were airlifted during the first sortie of the day, marking the end of the joint rescue mission that had earlier ensured the safe evacuation of all stranded tourists from the region.

A cloudburst in north Sikkim on 30 May triggered widespread devastation, with the region recording over 130 mm of rainfall. From 1 June, rising water levels began eroding riverbanks and sweeping away bridges and roads. While the Border Roads Organization managed to restore connectivity to Lachung, relentless rain continued to trigger massive landslides. One such landslide hit an Army camp at Chaten in Lachen, claiming the lives of three personnel on 1 June evening. Air evacuation finally commenced on 3 June amid adverse weather conditions.

The operation, which had involved multiple sorties by three MI-17 helicopters, was part of a broader effort to respond to the emergency situation in north Sikkim caused by recent extreme weather events.

In a parallel relief initiative, two MI-17 helicopters also departed from Pakyong in the morning, carrying approximately 1,300 kg of essential supplies—including both army and civilian materials—along with five officials from the food and civil supplies department. The supplies were delivered to Chaten before the helicopters returned with evacuated army personnel.

Additionally, authorities confirmed that a stranded driver in Chaten will also be airlifted, following requests from local tour operators. The remaining individuals stranded in the region will be brought down via the Zeema–Thangu–Dongkala route, with logistical support from the Indian Army stationed in Thangu. This leg of the evacuation is expected to be carried out tomorrow or the day after, depending on weather conditions.

Tragedy strikes in West Sikkim

Amid the ongoing operations, a tragic incident was reported from West Sikkim, where a tourist from Kolkata, identified as Shravanti Datta Roy, passed away near Dentum on Friday. According to preliminary information, she fainted while visiting the High-Water Garden area en route from Pelling to Kaluk.

Local staff from the Dentam Sub-Tourism Information Centre promptly assisted by accompanying her to the Dentum Health Centre, but she was declared dead on arrival. She was traveling with her husband, Sushital Roy.

Road Conditions and Highway Updates

Meanwhile, significant progress has been made in restoring road connectivity across affected regions. All 13 roads under Singtam sub-division and almost all 10 roads in Gangtok sub-division are now operational. NH-10 (Rangpo–Ranipool) is also clear, along with five roads under GREF authority.

However, due to safety concerns, movement on a section of NH-10, from Sevoke to Rangpo (Km 52.1), will be regulated beginning June 7 at 6 p.m, as per a notification issued under the National Highway (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002. Only vehicles with a laden weight of up to 14.5 metric tonnes will be allowed to ply on this stretch until further notice. Deputy general manager (P) Chhaya Rajput stated that district administrations have been advised to arrange for appropriate traffic regulation to ensure smooth vehicular movement.

The state government continues to closely monitor the overall situation across the state and has reiterated its commitment to provide all necessary support and assistance to those affected. Relief and rehabilitation operations are expected to continue in the coming days, with further assessments underway.