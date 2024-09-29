Ahead of convocation, NIT brings academic bank of credit, bags mega textile project

Masters in artificial intelligence and Bachelors in mathematics are a pair of new initiatives the National Institute of Technology, Durgapur has incorporated in this academic session, claimed the authorities today.

The NIT has already got affiliated with the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) aiming to facilitate the students in the line of National Economic Policy, 2020 and a substantial number of students already have created their ABC IDs, claimed Arvind Choubey, director, NIT, Durgapur on the eve of the deemed tech-varsity’s 19th convocation slated tomorrow.

The ABC is a digital platform that helps students move between the higher education institutions across the country. In the current academic session, 1441 fresher students have been enrolled by the NIT, Durgapur for their undergraduate, post graduate studies and PhD programmes.

The concept of National Academic Depository is an initiative by the ministry of education to provide a 24X7 online depository to the academic institutions to store and publish their academic awards. This digital depository not only ensures easy access to and retrieval of academic awards but also validates its authenticity and secured storage.

Currently, 111 sponsored research projects worth Rs 45 crore are under execution in the NIT Durgapur, the officials said. It’s bagged a Rs 8.47 crore mega project awarded by the ministry of textiles, under the National Technical Textile Mission, besides working on much ambitious ‘Green Steel Making’ to ensure Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to secure net zero carbon emission by 2070.

In the convocation, 1,148 graduate students for 2023 and 1,150 graduates for 2024 will be awarded degrees, besides 156 degrees, alongside 76 gold medals will be awarded tomorrow, Choubey said. Union minister of state for education, Dr Sukanta Majumdar would be addressing the convocation virtually from Chennai, the officials said.