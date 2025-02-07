Ahead of Assembly polls BJP MLAs ask for development

As the countdown to the 2026 Assembly elections begins, political leaders are leaving no stone unturned to secure their positions. BJP MLAs in North Bengal are no exception, making concerted efforts to highlight their commitments—ranging from education and tribal rights to environmental conservation.

With elections on the horizon, BJP MLAs in north Bengal are making strategic moves—leveraging key demands that resonate with voters. From education and tribal rights to environmental conservation, their initiatives could shape political narratives in the run-up to 2026. Whether these demands translate into action remains to be seen, but the message is clear: they are gearing up for the battle ahead.

Push for central university in Siliguri

BJP MLA from Matigara-Naxalbari, Anandamay Barman, has made a strong case for a north Bengal central university in Siliguri. In letters to Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and state education minister Bratya Basu, Barman underscored the urgent need for higher education infrastructure in north Bengal, emphasising that the region’s three-crore population lacks a central university of its own.

“The only central university in West Bengal—Visva Bharati—is nearly 500 km from Siliguri. A university in Siliguri will not only benefit students from north Bengal but also those from Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, and neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh,” Barman argued. He also linked the proposal to India’s ‘Act East Policy,’ stressing that a university in Siliguri could strengthen foreign relations and boost the ‘Study in India’ initiative.

Demand for ST status for left-out Gorkha Sub-Tribes

Darjeeling MLA Neeraj Zimba has intensified the long-standing demand for ST recognition for 11 left-out Gorkha sub-tribes in West Bengal and 12 in Sikkim. In a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Zimba pointed out the historical injustice faced by Gorkha communities, noting that these tribes were classified as Hill Tribes before Independence but were arbitrarily excluded post-1947.

“There is unanimous political consensus in Darjeeling, Terai, and Dooars, along with formal recommendations from the West Bengal and Sikkim governments. Yet, the demand remains unresolved at the Union level,” Zimba stated, adding that bureaucratic delays and unfounded concerns over Gorkha migration from Nepal have hindered the process.

He cited Darjeeling MP Raju Bista’s intervention in the Lok Sabha on 17 December, 2024, where Bista highlighted the wrongful revocation of tribal status and called out the ministry of tribal affairs for prolonged inaction. Zimba urged the government to recognise these tribes without further delay, asserting that constitutional rights should not be withheld based on misplaced demographic fears.

Protecting green cover amid infrastructure expansion

Siliguri MLA Dr Shankar Ghosh, known for his environmental advocacy, has raised a red flag over unchecked deforestation linked to infrastructure projects. In a letter to Union minister Nitin Gadkari, he warned that the rampant felling of trees for road construction threatens the ecological balance in the hilly and Dooars regions.

While acknowledging the need for infrastructure, Dr Ghosh proposed sustainable alternatives, including a comprehensive translocation strategy to relocate and replant trees. He also called for a large-scale social forestry programme involving local communities, schools, and environmental groups to offset deforestation and create green corridors along highways.

“Development cannot come at the cost of our green cover,” Ghosh emphasised, urging authorities to balance growth with sustainability.