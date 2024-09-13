Agitating doctors save on-duty policewoman from medical distress

The junior doctors were getting ready for dinner after a day-long sit-in protest and continuous slogan shouting, in front of the Swasthya Bhawan at Salt Lake on Wednesday.

Suddenly, one of the protesting doctors desperately started looking for a stethoscope.

One on-duty policewoman of Bidhannagar commissionerate fell seriously ill at the sit-in site with severe respiratory trouble. She required immediate medical attention.

Advertisement

The junior doctor was looking for the stethoscope because he first noticed the ailing policewoman close to their protest camp. He along with many other medics rushed to her and started giving medical attention on the spot.

Keeping aside their tussle with police the agitating doctors found that the ailing policewoman urgently required an inhaler to stabilize her breathing distress. The junior doctors started announcements through their mike and requested them to arrange the inhaler from any of their colleagues who keeps it with him or her around 12.30 am on Thursday.

One of the prime demands of the agitators is the resignation of the Kolkata Police (KP) commissioner Vineet Goyal because of his alleged inaction to prevent the incident of vandalism inside the hospital on the eve of the Independence Day night. They also alleged that the city police, headed by Mr Goyal had tampered and altered evidence in connection with the incident during the initial investigation.

Hearing the announcement, one who uses the puff rushed to the spot where his other colleagues were attending to her. Using the puff, her condition became stable and later she was taken to a local hospital by an ambulance arranged by the agitating medics.

A senior police official, who was present on the spot during the crisis, later met the agitating junior doctors and expressed gratitude to them for saving his colleague.