After JU, now student death at RG Kar hospital

Within a couple of days of the mysterious death of a student of the Jadavpur University (JU) on Thursday, yet another unnatural death of a 24-year-old intern of the state-run RG Kar Medical College Hospital came to light on Friday. The incident rocked the premier teaching hospital, triggering mystery over the death of the medical student.

Preliminary findings mentioned in his death certificate issued by the hospital authorities revealed that excessive consumption of the anti-depression drugs might have caused his death. Sources, requesting anonymity, at the hospital said that Subhrojyoti Das, after completing his four-and-a-half year undergraduate MBBS course at RG Kar Medical College, was doing his internship there. He used to stay with his uncle in the Nimta area of North 24-Parganas.

According to family members, Subhrojyoti was not seen since Tuesday at his Nimta residence. Suddenly, he was found lying unconscious on his bed, inside his room at his residence on Thursday morning. He was rushed to his teaching hospital’s emergency ward immediately.

Advertisement

Later, he was shifted to the general medicine ward of the hospital and then to the intensive care unit (ICU) after his condition deteriorated rapidly, according to his family members. He died at the hospital on Thursday evening. He had been suffering from some neurological ailments after he contracted Covid-19 infection a couple of years ago. Police have registered an unnatural death case and are investigating it to probe his death.