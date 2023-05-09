After CM’s intervention Bengal students reach home from Manipur

With prompt intervention of the chief minister Mamata Banerjee, 18 students from Bengal were brought back to their home state on Monday from the violence-ravaged Manipur.

All the students studying BSc, MSc and PhD at the College of Agriculture, Central Agricultural University in Imphal were flown into Kolkata in flight 6E 3219 by the Mamata Banerjee government and they landed at the NSC Bose airport around 10.15 am.

The students, stranded in Manipur, had contacted the state secretariat Nabanna requesting to rescue them, the sources said. Sources at Nabanna said the Manipur administration cooperated with its counterpart in Bengal by providing safe passage and transport arrangements to the students to reach Imphal airport from their university campus.

Nabanna also took necessary measures like arrangements of cars so that students could reach their residences in respective areas from the NSC Bose airport in the city.

Miss Banerjee on Saturday had expressed deep concerns over the ongoing violence in Manipur and instructed her state administration to take steps to evacuate people stranded in the violencehit north eastern state.

For the past few days, Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence leading to killings of several people including government personnel. Expressing deep concern over the Manipur situation the Bengal chief minister had tweeted on Saturday saying, “Deeply anguished by the kind of messages and SOS we are receiving from Manipur.

I am concerned about the safety of the people of Manipur and others hailing from different parts of the country, now stranded there. Government of Bengal is committed to stand by the people & has decided to make every effort to evacuate people stranded there in coordination with Govt of Manipur.”