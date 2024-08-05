Administration extends help to tornado-hit areas in Tarkeswar

A tornado which hit Tarkeswar last evening have left a trail of destruction. The people of Santospur and Gupinathpur gram panchayat area in Tarkeswar were taken unaware by the sudden tornado, which lasted for a minute or more.

Many trees got uprooted and several semi-pucca houses were razed to the ground. Most of the electric poles were bent and twisted and the entire area was plunged into darkness in the wake of the storm, even as many people were rendered homeless. Soon after the tornado the SDO,BDO, local MLA and a relief team visited the affected areas. Temporary shelter, food, drinking water and medical aid were provided.

Electric generators were put into service. The district administration has taken steps on war footing to clear the debris and restore power and water supply. The affected victims who have lost their houses have been assured that their issues would be looked into urgently by the administration.

