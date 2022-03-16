Adhir takes up issue of councillor deaths in Parl while CS meets district officials

The murder of ruling party councillors in quick succession had not only been the talking point but has also forced the government to revisit the law and order situation in the state.

The Opposition too has been voicing their concerns of deteriorating law and order situation in the state. In light of these developments, state chief secretary HK Dwivedi held a meeting with district officials following the chief minister’s tough talk on the issue on Monday.

Nabanna sources said that chief secretary HK Dwivedi today held a meeting with district magistrates (DMs), SPs and home department officials to streamline the security apparatus amidst emphasis on strengthening “intelligence network” to pre-empt any untoward incidents that can derail the formation the civic boards in the districts in coming weeks.

Yesterday, chief minister Mamata Banerjee had reviewed the law and order of the state with the home secretary, ADG (law and order) and DIG CID among others. The Opposition BJP has demanded ‘central intervention’ with the LoP Suvendu Adhikari demanding that “nothing but the central intervention was the need of the hour to repair the law and order problem, which had shown signs of collapse.

The Congress too raised the issue of its councillor’s murder at Jhalda, Purulia in the Parliament today, with leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Chowdhury demanded a court monitored-CBI inquiry into the murders of its councillor and Anis Khan. Mr Chowdhury’s speech was interrupted by the Trinamul MPs in Parliament.

Trinamul spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh snapped at the demand and asked the grand old party to steer clear of its double standard on the CBI probe. He asked the Congress to also welcome CBI probes in cases involving its own leaders. Mamata Banerjee had asked the police top brass not to see any political colour while clamping down on the offenders who were out to vitiate the state atmosphere by fomenting trouble.