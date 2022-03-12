Adhir sits on dharna to protest police ‘cover-up’

The Pradesh Congress president Adhir Chowdhury today sat on a hunger strike at Y-Channel in Esplanade, Kolkata demanding CBI probe into the ‘mysterious’ suicide of a Burdwan girl, who hung to death after being allegedly intimidated by the local councillor.

The family members of the victim, Tuhina Khatun, have alleged that the girl took the extreme step after aides of the re-elected local councillor abused, outraged the modesty of the victim and her sisters, on the day the civic poll results were announced in Burdwan town. Mr Chowdhury also demanded a CBI investigation into the death of student leader Anish Khan.

Chowdhury and his party’s female-wing leaders had visited the bereaved family last week. Today, as Chowdhury sat on dharna demanding a CBI probe, his party’s district youth president Gourav Samaddar and women wing chairperson Kumkum Ghosh again visited the family of the deceased at Baburbagh locality in Ward 27 in Burdwan municipality area.

Ghosh said, “Our district committee delegates will join the PCC president at Y-Channel and we pleaded with the victim’s family to join us.” Mr Chowdhury said, “The killers of Tuhina and Anish are roaming freely. The ruling Trinamul Congress is trying to protect the killers and purposely assigned the state police to cover up the issues. Only a CBI probe can find out the actual miscreants.”