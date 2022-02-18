Adhir has fielded candidates with criminal antecedents, alleges TMC

Majority of the Congress candidates fielded by the state Congress president, Adhir Chowdhury, for the municipal election at Behrampore, are accused of hardcore crimes like murder, alleged Behrampore Town Trinamool Congress president, Narugopal Mukherjee here today.

Mukherjee, who is contesting the civic polls from ward. No. 7 of Behrampore municipality, held Adhir Chowdhury responsible for criminalization of politics. Instead of fielding good human beings as the civic poll contestants, Adhir Chowdhury put up some anti-socials to defeat TMC contestants in the fray, the TMC leader alleged. He specifically mentioned that both the Congress contestants from wards. No. 11 and 4 of Behrampore municipality have dozens of criminal records. Moreover, the Congress nominees from wards no. 5, 21 and 27 also have criminal antecedents, Mukherjee alleged.

He claimed that all the TMC contestants are amiable with honest image. “We also could have fielded many herculean TMC cadres in this election but our leadership did not do that as we believe in responsible politics”, he said. Adhir Chowdhury, who is also the Lok Sabha MP from Behrampore, is crying foul against TMC because he is losing ground every passing day at his home turf i.e. Behrampore, said Mukherjee.

He observed that Adhir Chowdhury is doing nothing but some home-works to retain his Behrampore LS seat wherein all the 7 Assembly segments he is trailing behind either TMC or BJP, according to estimate till 2021. The ground reality is that the traditional Congress stronghold at Behrampore is ready to crumble because the TMC has demolished the Congress party organization not only at Behrampore but also in the entire Murshidabad district, the TMC contestant said.