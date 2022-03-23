Adhir demands imposition of Art 355 in state

State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is also the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha (LS), has demanded imposition of the Article 355 in Bengal while condemning the Rampurhat carnage in Birbhum district, which according to official figures, claimed 10 lives, including two children.

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership in the state have also urged the Centre to impose the Article 356 demanding resignation of the chief minister Mamata Banerjee who also holds the home portfolio. While speaking to reporters in Delhi today Mr Chowdhury alleged that law and order situation in the state is deteriorating alarmingly with incidents of murders one after another in different districts like Howrah (Amta), Purulia, North 24-Parganas (Panihati) and Birbhum (Rampurhat).

“I would meet the President soon and request him to impose Article 355 in Bengal. Rampurhat carnage showed how Trinamul Congress men are killed by their own party workers. It looks like how snake charmers die after being bitten by their snakes,” the leader of the opposition in LS said.

Article 355 in the Constitution says that it is the duty of the Union to protect states against external aggression and internal disturbance to ensure that the government of every state is carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.

“Sheer lawlessness is prevailing everywhere in Bengal under Mamata Banerjee’s rule. Her government has formed a special investigation team (SIT) comprising senior police officials to suppress the Rampurhat carnage. The role of police officers is already under scanner, following their alleged involvement in deaths of Anish Khan and our party councillor in Jhalda municipality,” he said.