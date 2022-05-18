Actor murder case: Accused nabbed, more secrets tumble

In a dramatic twist to the actor Pallabi Dey death case, police have arrested Sagnik Chakraborty, her live-in partner allegedly in connection with perpetrating ‘financial fraud’ on the deceased.

Police sources said that Sagnik was taken into custody following a marathon interrogation throughout last night and even today in the presence of a deputy commissioner.

There were discrepancies in his statement over alleged financial irregularities that the family of the deceased actor had complained in their FIR against him on Monday.

The family on Monday lodged an FIR, under sections of murder and cheating of the IPC at the Garfa PS against her live-in partner.

Police sources said that the decision to arrest Sagnik was taken after the documents submitted in connection with the alleged financial fraud by the deceased family corroborated his complicity in fraudulently siphoning off money from Pallabi’s accounts.

The family had said that a flat worth Rs 80 lakh had been booked by Sagnik at Rajarhat. They alleged that though Rs 57 lakh was contributed by Pallabi, the property was registered in his and his father’s name. Pallabi was footing the EMIs, they said.

The family also alleged that there was a joint fixed deposit worth Rs 15 lakh.

Meanwhile, in another development, Sagnik’s first wife Sukanya Manna claimed that she knew Sagnik from her childhood and Sagnik’s alleged tilt towards Pallabi found momentum after she had introduced him with Pallabi.

She also claimed that it was she who had called off the relationship with Sagnik after it became apparent that the duo was having a relationship.

Sukanya claimed that she had apprised Pallabi’s mother of his past but they are now saying they knew nothing about Sagnik’s first marriage with her.

Close on the heels of Sagniks’ first wife’s allegations, Rehan Sardar, the alleged former partner of deceased actor Pallabi too went public claiming he had no connection whatsoever with Pallabi after they had fallen out.