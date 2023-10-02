Acid attack on BJP woman party worker

A 50-year-old resident of Bagawatipur in Chanditala, said to be a BJP woman work- er, was admitted in Serampore Walsh Hospital with serious acid burn injuries after she was allegedly attacked on Friday night at her home.

The victim, a BJP booth agent during the panchayat elections, has alleged that she had been facing constant harassment from TMC- backed goons who attacked her house a number of times.

Police remained inactive even though complaints were lodged. Fed up.with the police inaction, the victim even once attempted to set herself on fire in front of police after pouring kerosene oil on herself.

The victim further alleged that last Friday, TMC-backed goons attacked her house in the morning and on the same night they attacked her with acid, causing her serious acid burn injuries.

BJP leader Kabir Shank Bose said: “A number of times our woman party workers have been attacked by TMC- backed goons, but police never arrested anyone. Last night the goons attacked her with acid causing serious burn injuries. We will wage a legal and political fight against the atrocities on women by TMC-backed goons.”

TMC district president Mr Arindom Guin claimed the party is not involved in any way in the incident.Such incident have taken place due to the ongoing infighting within the BJP, he said.

Hooghly rural police superintendent Kamanasish Sen said complaints have been lodged from both sides, and an investigation is on.