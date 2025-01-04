ACC approves empanelment of 11 IPS officers from state

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Thursday approved empanelment of the highest number of 11 IPS officers of West Bengal cadre out of 71 across the country.

With their empanelment approved by the ACC they can now join the central government as inspector general (IG) or its equivalent if they get clearance from their respective state governments.

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) on 2 January issued an order saying all the 71 empanelled IPS officers are in the rank of IG or equivalent.

“The ACC has approved the empanelment of the following Indian Police Service (IPS) officers of 2006 Batch (initial) and 1997 to 2005 batches (initial leftover/deemed) to hold Inspector General(IG)/IG equivalent level posts at the Centre,” the order states.

The empanelled IPS officers of West Bengal are Parul Kush (2004), Anjan Chakraborty (2006), R N Banerjee (2006), Swapan Sarkar (2006), Songmit Lepcha (2006), Dhrubajyoti De (2006), Krishnakali Lahiri (2006), Amit P Javalgi (2006), Santosh Pandey (2006), Solomon Nesakumar (2006) and C Sudhakar (2006).

Gujarat cadre has the second highest number of six IPS officers who have been empanelled by the ACC headed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A former home secretary of West Bengal said that the ACC regularly approves empanelment of IAS and IPS officers across states and Union territories considering their track record in service.

“It looks something unusual when a large number of senior IPS officers in the rank of IG or its equivalent from West Bengal have been empanelled by the ACC,” he said requesting anonymity.

“Five of these 11 officers of West Bengal cadre joined the Indian Police Service directly while the six others are promoted to IPS from West Bengal Police Service (WBPS),” he added.