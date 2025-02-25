Abhishek’s social media post intrigues political leaders

As the Trinamul Congress is slated to conduct an extended organisation meeting on Thursday to chart the blueprint for the party’s strategy for the crucial West Bengal Assembly polls in 2026, a social media post by national general secretary and Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee has created ripples in the state’s political circles.

In an Instagram message, Abhishek Banerjee made a statement that read, “He who wishes to fight must first count the cost.”

However, from the post it is not clear whether through his message Abhishek Banerjee has targeted Opposition or the rival factions within his party.

However, the loaded message posted just three days before the crucial extended organisational meeting of TMC on Thursday has created ripples in political circles in the state.

For quite some time, internal differences within TMC have surfaced on the “old guard” versus “fresh blood” issue.

While the general secretary had always been in favour of fixing an “upper age limit” for the party leadership as well as introducing a “one person, one post,” formula within the party, the old loyalists of chief minister Mamata Banerjee had been vehemently opposing these two theories.

Recently, to check on instances of such internal differences becoming public, the chief minister sent a clear message to the party leadership that she would have the final say in all the internal party matters and organisational decisions for at least the next 10 years.

Through this message, the chief minister had also made it clear that she would also have the final word in the organisational reshuffle in the party which is due soon.

At the organisational meeting, the chief minister might outline the blueprint of how to counter the negative propaganda against her party and government by the Opposition as well as on how to reach out to the common people in a major way, highlighting the different social welfare projects started by the West Bengal government.