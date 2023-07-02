Abhishek slams MP John Barla for non-payment of funds meant for MGNREGA

General Secretary of All India Trinamul Congress (AITC) Abhishek Banerjee today came down heavily on Alipurduar MP John Barla, who is also Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs. Addressing an election rally at Falakata in Alipurduar district, AITC leader Abhishek Banerjee today blamed Union Minister Mr Barla for non payment of Central funds meant for 100-day job and housing project for the people of West Bengal. “John Barla does not have his official job. His only job in Delhi is to increase his ‘number’ by licking feet,” AITC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said.

“I will quit politics if Mr Barla can prove that he has held a single meeting in Alipurduar in the interest of the people,” Mr Banerjee said, adding, “He is a product of ‘guarantor’. How many times you have seen Barla?” Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi as guarantor, AITC leader Mr Banerjee said: “Narendra Modi describing himself as guarantor claimed that he would present corruption free people’s representative. Did you see the house of John Barla?

He is a product of Modi.” He also added: “His another product is Suvendu Adhikari. All have seen him on television, he has received money. But no action was taken against him by Modi.” Urging people to cast vote in favour of Trinamul Congress AITC General Secretary asked: “Who is the guarantor of Alipurduar?

Tell me, who? Didi or Modi ? Is Modi a guarantor here ? … Didi (Mamata Banerjee) is the only guarantor here. You will cast vote to ensure your rights to obtain legitimate claims by electing Trinamul led new civic body.” Abhishek Banerjee also announced that after the end of Panchayat polls Trinamul Congress will stage bigger demonstration in Delhi demanding Central funds.

“The Central government has stopped disbursement of funds of Rs 7,500 crore meant for 100 day job and Rs 8,000 crore meant for housing scheme. The state government’s share of Rs 1.5 lakh crore from the Centre is yet to release,” he claimed.