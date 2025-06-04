Logo

# Bengal

SNS | Kolkata | June 4, 2025 8:37 am

Abhishek, MPs stress on zero tolerance on terrorism in

The all-party parliamentary delegation, including Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamul Congress MP and party’s national general secretary, met Speaker of Malaysian Parliament YB Tan Sri Dato’ Johari Bin Abdul and discussed India’s policy against terrorism. The speakers spoke about India’s zero tolerance towards terrorism.

The parliamentary team is visiting several countries including Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Malaysia to mobilise public opinion against terrorism.

The team also met the members of the Parliamentary Special Committee on Foreign Affairs and SEARCCT’s director general Datin Paduka Nur Ashikin Mohd Taib. It is learnt that the discussion was held in a cordial atmosphere.

