Abhishek mourns loss of lives

Diamond Harbour MP and Trinamul national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee wrote in his X-handle: “Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the devastating fire at Mechhua. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and I pray for the swift recovery of those injured.

“The state administration, along with volunteers from various organizations is making every effort to support those affected and to ensure effective relief and rehabilitation. In this difficult hour, we stand in unwavering solidarity with all those impacted.”

