Abhishek: How many seats BJP won uncontested in Tripura panchayat polls

Brushing aside the allegations of violence by the opposition over filing of nomination papers for the panchayat election, Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, said it was being done peacefully except for a few stray incidents of disturbance.

He was addressing a gathering in South 24-Parganas this afternoon. He said the Opposition had filed more nominations than the Trinamul Congress. “Had there been trouble over filing nominations then how come the opposition candidates have filed so many nominations,” he said, adding, “Unable to field candidates, the Opposition is trying to create trouble and crying foul. We have seen how panchayat elections had been conducted during the Left Front regime.

The BJP should remember how many seats they had won uncontested in Tripura panchayat election.” There are 63,229 gram panchayat seats while the number of panchayat samiti and zilla parishad seats are 9,730 and 928 respectively. Mr Banerjee took part in a road show in Baruipur. Thousands of people greeted Abhishek with flowers. He then went to attend a blood donation camp at Jaynagar.

In view of the crisis of blood in the state-run blood banks in the city, camps are being organised. Mr Banerjee congratulated those who had donated blood. “I congratulate all of them, who have donated blood to meet the crisis. Trinamul works for the people and will continue to stand by their cause,” he maintained.