Trinamul Congress Youth wing president and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah that if they had any humanity left, they should hold a press conference and remove Dilip Ghosh from the post of the BJP’s West Bengal unit’s president.

He played on the microphone in the public meeting a part of Ghosh’s speech in Baranagar today in which without expressing grief over the killings of five innocent persons by Central Armed Forces, Ghosh “threatened the voters not do excesses or incidents like Sitalkuchi will be repeated”.

Abhishek also said earlier Ghosh threatened the public that said he will kill them and send their bodies for funeral.

Abhishek also played BJP leader Sayantan Basu’s video recording for the public where he is heard openly saying: “We will ask the CRPF to shoot in the chest and not in the leg. We will ensure that local police cannot come to the spot and will forcefully keep the state police on the premises of police stations.”

Abhishek said: ” After Mamata Banerjee becomes chief minister for the third time, we will definitely unearth at whose instigation the CAF shot the innocent people standing in the queue to vote. They are trying to say ‘in self-defence’ the force opened fire, but there was no commotion. Those who died are masons and daily labourers. They were not even carrying any stick with them. If it’s for self-defence, they should have fired in the air to disperse the crowd or shoot in hands or feet. But they directly hit the victims’ chest. We will definitely find out who instigated the CAF to shoot and exemplary punishment will be given to them.”

Abhishek asked people who gathered at Dum Dum (North) constituency to vote for Chandrima Bhattacharya. He said in 2016, people had elected a CPI-M MLA, but neither he nor BJP leaders were seen during Covid and Amphan. But Bhattacharya was with the people during pandemic and disaster last year.

Abhishek told the crowd: “Even before coming to power they are unleashing terror and if they are voted to power they will make your life hell.”