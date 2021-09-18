Abhishek begins campaigning for TMC chief today

Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will start campaigning for Trinamul chief Mamata Banerjee from 18 September.

It is learnt Abhishek will also campaign for two general elections in Jangipur and Shamshergunj for Trinamul Congress candidates Jakir Hossain and Anarul Islam respectively. Trinamul chief will too campaign for her candidates in Jangipur and Shamshergunj on 22 and 23 September.

Satyendra Singh, Trinamul Hindi cell, South Kolkata district president said, “We will not allow the non-Bengali voters to divide their votes. We will ensure the voters of Chhatri community cast their votes in favour of Trinamul Congress.”

Asked about 2021 Assembly election when Trinamul candidate was trailing, in both ward Nos. 70 and 74, Kartik Banerjee, Trinamul’s Jai Hind Bahini’s president said, “This time people of Bhawanipore are voting for chief minister Mamata Banerjee, so we will win in all eight wards.”

Meanwhile, Arpita Ghosh who resigned as Rajya Sabha MP and expressed her desire to work for the organisation of the party was made party’s state general secretary.