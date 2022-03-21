Abhishek Banerjee, wife to face ED inquiry today

Trinamul Congress national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee have been summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before it on Monday for their alleged involvement in money laundering case linked with coal scam case in Bengal.

Sources said the couple will be leaving for Delhi today. Last year in September, Abhisek Banerjee faced eight hours-long interrogation by ED officers in Delhi and after that, he told the Press,” I’m not to be cowed down by ED. I’ll continue BJP-bashing .”

Later the couple filed a case in Delhi High Court contending that since the case is related to West Bengal,they need not be summoned to Delhi every time to Delhi for interrogation. But Delhi High Court dismissed the case on 11 March. After that ED summoned Mr Banerjee and his wife Rujira and asked them to appear before its investigating officers on 21 and 22 March.

The case is being probed in parallel by the CBI and the ED. The CBI’s case was lodged in November last year. A Trinamul Congress insider said that it a political vendetta by the BJP to belittle the party’s chairperson Mamata Banerjee whose nephew is Abhishek Banerjee.

The state education minister, Bratya Basu said: “It’s nothing but a political vendetta on the part of the BJP. But one day they will have to.pay price for their vendetta.” However, the state BJP denied the charge