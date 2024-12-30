Abhishek Banerjee slams the silence of film stars and sports personalities on Manmohan Singh

Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of the Trinamul Congress, strongly criticised film and sports personalities, often considered role models, for their silence on the death of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. In an X post, Mr Banerjee urged people not to glorify those who prioritise their careers and comfort over courage and accountability. He said such indifference from these individuals is not new.

They remained silent during the farmers’ agitation, the CAA-NRC movement, and the ongoing crisis in Manipur. Their silence demonstrates a troubling detachment from the struggles of ordinary citizens. “They have built their wealth and fame by leveraging public admiration, yet they shy away from taking even the smallest moral stand when the nation needs them most. The power of 1.4 billion Indians is immense. It’s time we demand integrity and accountability from those we elevate as icons. Let this New Year 2025 mark a shift in our collective consciousness towards valuing those who stand tall for justice, democracy, and the nation’s well-being,” he wrote.

Let’s stop glorifying those who prioritise their careers and comfort over courage and accountability. Instead, let us honour and support those who truly contribute to our nation and society – our freedom fighters, soldiers, and individuals who sacrificed their lives for the greater good. Let’s channel our energy and resources into meaningful actions: supporting a child’s education, feeding a needy family, or uplifting someone struggling. The power of 1.4 billion Indians is immense. It’s time we demand integrity and accountability from those we elevate as icons. Let this New Year 2025 mark a shift in our collective consciousness towards valuing those who stand tall for justice, democracy, and the nation’s well-being,” he wrote.