Abhishek Banerjee demands Bharat Ratna or RS berth for Vinesh Phogat

Amid the political slugfest over ace Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from the Paris Olympics hours before her gold medal match, Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday called for a consensus approach by the Union government and the opposition on how her contributions to the sport can be acknowledged.

In a shocking turn of events, Phogat was disqualified from her gold medal bout in the women’s 50 kg category after failing her second weigh-in on Wednesday in which she was found to be 100 gm overweight.

Banerjee suggested that Phogat should either be awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in the country, or be offered a President-nominated berth in the Rajya Sabha.

“The GOVERNMENT and OPPOSITION should find a way to form a consensus and either award VINESH PHOGAT the BHARAT RATNA or nominate her to a President-nominated RS seat, acknowledging the extraordinary mettle she has demonstrated. This is the least we can do for her, considering the immense struggle she has faced. No medal can fully reflect her true mettle,” Banerjee said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Trinamool MP and former India cricketer Kirti Azad too expressed his anguish over Phogat’s disqualification, and criticised the Centre for not ‘taking steps’ to address the issue.

He also demanded immediate action by the Union government and the Olympic body to ensure justice for the disqualified wrestler.

The Trinamool Congress also issued a message on its X handle complementing the opposition INDIA bloc MPs for taking a firm stand demanding justice for Phogat.

“We’re devastated by @Phogat-Vinesh’s disqualification on flimsy technical grounds! The Indian Olympic Association must step up and contest this injustice. INDIA bloc MPs took a firm stand, staging a protest outside the Parliament to demand justice for her,” the post read,