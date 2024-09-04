Abhishek Banerjee demanded time bound comprhensive anti-rape law

Trinamul Congress national general secretary and MP from Diamond Harbour Abhishek Banerjee demanded comprehensive time bound anti-rape law which is the need of the hour.

He felt that the Union government should take decisive action by issuing an ordinance or Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) amendment in the upcoming session of the Parliament to ensure both swift and severe justice.

Mr Banerjee wrote on X: “Given the harrowing statistic of a rape every 15 minutes, the demand for a comprehensive time bound anti-rape law is more pressing than ever.

Bengal is leading the charge with its anti-rape Bill. The central government must now take decisive action, whether by ordinance or BNSS amendment in the upcoming parliament session to ensure that justice is severe, with trials and convictions concluded in 50 days.”

It may be mentioned that while addressing the foundation day of Trinamul Chhatra Parishad on 28 August, Mr Banerjee had said he would move a Private Member Bill in the Parliament demanding stringent anti-rape law and time bound trial and conviction.

Mr Banerjee had also apprehended that the BJP-led Centre would not take such an action, as many of its leaders are allegedly involved in the rape and abuse of women.

The West Bengal Legislative Assembly today passed a Bill that proposes stringent anti-rape law. The Bill will be sent to the Governor for his assent.

Carrying on with his efforts, Abhishek had posted on his X-handle yesterday, “Public representatives across party lines need to be more humble and sympathetic.

I urge everyone in @AITCofficial not to speak ill of anyone from the medical fraternity or civil society.

Everyone has the right to protest and express themselves – This is what sets West Bengal apart from other BJP-ruled states.

We have wholeheartedly fought against the bulldozer model and oppression tactics of politics. Now is the time for constructive actions to ensure such horrific incidents are not repeated. Bengal must stand united in this fight and not stop until the perpetrators are punished and an anti-rape time bound law is enacted by both the states and Union government.”