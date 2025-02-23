96-year-old CPM leader attends party meet

A 96-years-old CPM leader set an example of dedication and devotion towards the party by attending the party meet in Dankuni.

Despite ailments owing to age-related issues, the veteran party loyalist made his way to the state CPM party conference with the help of a walking stick.

Manindra Jana, well-known as Moni da among comrades, a retired school teacher, was the MLA of Jangipara for the last 30 years.

The veteran leader said, “We kept firm to the party ideology and discipline and dedicated ourselves for the cause of the party and serving the common people. The present generation should also dedicate themselves to keeping the party strong. It is really very sad to find that at present we don’t have a single MLA. However, till my last breath I will remain a dedicated member and comrade.”