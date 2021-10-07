More than 95k ER staff to be benefited by PLB

More than 95,000 employees in the non-gazetted category under the Eastern Railway are to be benefited by the Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) that was approved today by the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra

Modi.

The PLB is equivalent to 78 days’ wages for the financial year 2020-2021 for all eligible non-gazetted Railway employees excluding RPF or RPSF personnel to motivate the employees for working towards improving the performance.

The wage calculation ceiling prescribed for payment of PLB to the eligible non-gazetted railway employees is Rs7,000 per month.

The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is Rs 17,951 for 78 days. Payment of PLB to eligible railway employees is made each year before the Dussehra or Puja holidays and the decision of the Cabinet is to be implemented before the holidays for this year as well.

In Eastern Railway, about Rs 30 crore is to be spent on PLB in Asansol Division while 15 crores are to be given in Malda Division. A sum of around Rs 15 crores is to be spent in Liluah Workshop and Rs 1 4 crores is estimated amount on PLB for Kachrapara Workshop.

The zonal railway is to spend about rupees seven crores on PLB on the non-gazetted staff working under its headquarter. Meanwhile, considering the Puja rush, the zonal railway authorities could consider increasing the timing of the staff special trains till extended hours.

According to the general manager of Eastern Railway, Arun Arora, the zonal railway has authorised its divisions to take decision on the number and timing of the staff special services till 11pm or midnight depending upon the rush.