The state recorded a single day spike of 861 fresh Corona cases and 22 people died due to the infection, which is the highest single day death toll till now while cases were detected in almost all districts today.

Kolkata led with 281 fresh cases and a highest number of 10 deaths, followed by North 24-Parganas with 181 cases and seven deaths. Nadia recorded three deaths and one person died in South 24-Parganas and East Midnapore respectively.

Till now, 22,987 people have been detected Covid positive and the total death toll is 779. Presently, there are 6,973 active Corona cases in the state. As on date, 25.07 per cent Covid beds are occupied in hospitals while the discharge rate is 66.27 per cent.

Till now, 15,235 Covid patients were cured in the state with 524 people being discharged from hospitals in a single day. Currently, 41,520 people are in home quarantine, 5,605 in government quarantine centres and 11,901 migrant workers, who have reached Bengal from other states, are in quarantine centres.

A total of 309 mildly symptomatic Covid patients are in the 106 newly set up safe homes.