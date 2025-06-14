83 male passengers in ladies special train detained

A total of 83 unauthorised male passengers found travelling in the ladies special train and coaches reserved for women passengers were apprehended by the Eastern Railway security personnel on a single day by the Eastern Railway security personnel.

The detection of unauthorised male passengers came following “Operation Mahila Suraksha,” a special drive aimed at ensuring the safety and security of women passengers and enforcing the appropriate use of reserved coaches for women passengers carried out on 11 June. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials from Howrah, Sealdah, Asansol, and Malda divisions conducted normal checking that resulted in the arrest and prosecution of 83 unauthorised male passengers found travelling in the ladies special train and coaches reserved for women passengers in a single day. According to the ER, the individuals apprehended were prosecuted under the provisions of the Railway Act, reinforcing Eastern Railway’s commitment to providing a secure travel environment.

